Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.05.2017 | 14:16
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire

Haptics 2017-2027: Technologies, Markets and Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Haptics 2017-2027: Technologies, Markets and Players" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Haptics are key technologies found as an essential feature enhancing the user experience in many very familiar products today. Whether as notification provision in a vibrating smartphone, tension building in a video game controller, or input confirmation in an industrial scanner, haptics technologies have now reached billions of electronics devices. The report finds that the haptics industry will be worth $2.8bn by 2027.

After many years of deployment in devices such as games console controllers, the largest success for the haptics market in terms of volume has been their ubiquitous adoption in smartphones. However, as this market has become increasingly commoditised, players have become increasingly desperate to drive change, either within the core technologies or in the markets generating revenue for haptics.

The most attractive market to emerge for haptics has been virtual reality. The first widespread commercially viable VR platforms hit mainstream markets in 2016, and haptic feedback is a common and essential feature in many of the handheld controllers incorporate in these systems. Not only this, but haptics is commonly touted as one of the key areas with unmet technology needs, providing fuel to drive new investment for new players with new technologies to serve this future market.

Companies Mentioned

  • AAC Technologies
  • Aito
  • Arkema (Piezotech)
  • Artificial Muscle Inc. (part of Parker Hannifin)
  • Bluecom Co. Ltd.
  • General Vibration
  • HAP2U
  • Immersion Corporation
  • Jahwa Electronics
  • KOTL - Jinlong Machinery
  • LG Innotek
  • Nidec Motor Corporation
  • Novasentis
  • Precision Microdrives
  • Quad Industries
  • Redux ST
  • SEMCO
  • Solvay
  • Tactus Technologies
  • Tangio Printed Electronics
  • Ultrahaptics Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. HAPTICS TECHNOLOGIES

3. ECCENTRIC ROTATING MASS (ERM) MOTORS

4. LINEAR RESONANT ACTUATORS (LRAS)

5. PIEZOELECTRIC ACTUATORS

6. ELECTROACTIVE POLYMERS (EAPS)

7. SHAPE MEMORY ALLOYS (SMAS)

8. DISPLAY HAPTICS - ACTUATORS FOR VARIABLE FRICTION

9. CONTACTLESS HAPTICS

10. MARKETS

11. CASE STUDY: HAPTICS FOR VR

12. RELATED TOPIC: POWER-ASSIST EXOSKELETONS AND APPAREL

13. EVENT REPORT: HAPTICS AT CES 2017

14. MARKET FORECASTS AND DISCUSSION

15. THE HAPTICS VALUE CHAIN

16. COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/26dbnc/haptics

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire