Haptics 2017-2027: Technologies, Markets and Players - Research and Markets

Haptics are key technologies found as an essential feature enhancing the user experience in many very familiar products today. Whether as notification provision in a vibrating smartphone, tension building in a video game controller, or input confirmation in an industrial scanner, haptics technologies have now reached billions of electronics devices. The report finds that the haptics industry will be worth $2.8bn by 2027.

After many years of deployment in devices such as games console controllers, the largest success for the haptics market in terms of volume has been their ubiquitous adoption in smartphones. However, as this market has become increasingly commoditised, players have become increasingly desperate to drive change, either within the core technologies or in the markets generating revenue for haptics.

The most attractive market to emerge for haptics has been virtual reality. The first widespread commercially viable VR platforms hit mainstream markets in 2016, and haptic feedback is a common and essential feature in many of the handheld controllers incorporate in these systems. Not only this, but haptics is commonly touted as one of the key areas with unmet technology needs, providing fuel to drive new investment for new players with new technologies to serve this future market.



AAC Technologies

Aito

Arkema (Piezotech)

Artificial Muscle Inc. (part of Parker Hannifin )

) Bluecom Co. Ltd.

General Vibration

HAP2U

Immersion Corporation

Jahwa Electronics

KOTL - Jinlong Machinery

LG Innotek

Nidec Motor Corporation

Novasentis

Precision Microdrives

Quad Industries

Redux ST

SEMCO

Solvay

Tactus Technologies

Tangio Printed Electronics

Ultrahaptics Ltd.

1. INTRODUCTION



2. HAPTICS TECHNOLOGIES



3. ECCENTRIC ROTATING MASS (ERM) MOTORS



4. LINEAR RESONANT ACTUATORS (LRAS)



5. PIEZOELECTRIC ACTUATORS



6. ELECTROACTIVE POLYMERS (EAPS)



7. SHAPE MEMORY ALLOYS (SMAS)



8. DISPLAY HAPTICS - ACTUATORS FOR VARIABLE FRICTION



9. CONTACTLESS HAPTICS



10. MARKETS



11. CASE STUDY: HAPTICS FOR VR



12. RELATED TOPIC: POWER-ASSIST EXOSKELETONS AND APPAREL



13. EVENT REPORT: HAPTICS AT CES 2017



14. MARKET FORECASTS AND DISCUSSION



15. THE HAPTICS VALUE CHAIN



16. COMPANY PROFILES



