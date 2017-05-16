MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- The Board of Directors of the Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) declared today the following dividends:

- a dividend of $0.25 on the preferred shares Series 11, payable on June 15, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2017.

- a dividend of $0.26875 on the preferred shares Series 13, payable on June 15, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2017.

- a dividend of $0.365625 on the preferred shares Series 15, payable on June 15, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2017.

The above-mentioned dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

The preferred shares are Eligible Shares under the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan. Consequently, the holders of such shares may elect to reinvest their dividends in newly issued Common Shares of the Bank. Such purchases will be made at the applicable Investment Price, less a discount of 2%, and no brokerage commissions or service charges of any kind will apply.

In addition, holders of such shares are entitled to make monthly optional cash payments to purchase additional Common Shares in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

For more information, please contact Computershare Trust Company of Canada at 1-800-564-6253. Beneficial or non-registered owners of common and preferred shares must contact their financial institution or broker for instructions on how to participate in the Plan.

About Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a financial institution whose activities extend across Canada. Founded in 1846, its mission is to help customers improve their financial health and is guided by values of proximity, simplicity and honesty.

The Bank serves one and a half million clients throughout the country and employs more than 3,600 individuals, which makes it a major player in numerous market segments. The Bank caters to the needs of retail clients via its branch network based in Quebec. The Bank also stands out for its know-how among small and medium-sized enterprises and real estate developers owing to its specialized teams across Canada. Its subsidiary B2B Bank is, for its part, one of the major Canadian leader in providing banking products and services and investment accounts through independent advisors and brokers. Laurentian Bank Securities offers integrated brokerage services to a clientele of institutional and retail investors.

The Bank has more than $43 billion in balance sheet assets and more than $32 billion in assets under administration.

Contacts:

Helene Soulard

Assistant Vice President, Communications

Office: 514 284-4500, extension 8232

Cellular: 514 926-3295

helene.soulard@laurentianbank.ca



