

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to nudge higher Tuesday morning, extending recent gains along with most assets.



Gold for June was up $5 at $1234 an ounce, the highest since May 3.



Housing starts data for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for 1.256 million, compared to 1.215 million a month ago.



The Fed's Industrial Production data for April will be published at 9.15 am ET. Analysts predict industrial production rose 0.4 percent, slightly lower than 0.5 percent recorded a year ago. Manufacturing is expected to grow 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.4 percent in the prior year.



