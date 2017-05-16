Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "International Research Conference on Sustainable Energy, Engineering, Materials and Environment (SEEME)" conference to their offering.
This conference offers a platform for worldwide researchers and scientists from academia, industry and government to discuss proposals and disseminate results on sustainable energy and materials and its impact on engineering and our Environment. The formation of lasting productive partnerships between the participants is also an objective of this conference. This research conference is open to all in the research and scientific community.
Topics will include, but are not limited to:
- Sustainable Energy
- Engineering
- Materials
- Environment
Agenda:
Wednesday
Schedule
8H30 Documentation Delivery
9H30 Opening Session
9H45 Plenary Talk
10H15 11H15 Oral Communications (English)
11H15 11H45 Posters Session
11H45 13H05 Oral Communications (English)
13H05 Lunch
Thursday
Schedule
9H00 Plenary Talk
09H30 11H15 Oral Communications (English)
11H15 11H45 Posters Session
11H45 13H05 Oral Communications (English)
13H05 Lunch
17H 19H Touristic Visit
Friday
Schedule
9H00 11H00 Oral Communications (English)
11H00 11H30 Posters Session
11H30 13H05 Oral Communications (English)
13H05 15H00 Closing Cocktail
