Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "International Research Conference on Sustainable Energy, Engineering, Materials and Environment (SEEME)" conference to their offering.

This conference offers a platform for worldwide researchers and scientists from academia, industry and government to discuss proposals and disseminate results on sustainable energy and materials and its impact on engineering and our Environment. The formation of lasting productive partnerships between the participants is also an objective of this conference. This research conference is open to all in the research and scientific community.

Topics will include, but are not limited to:

Sustainable Energy

Engineering

Materials

Environment

Agenda:

Wednesday

Schedule

8H30 Documentation Delivery

9H30 Opening Session

9H45 Plenary Talk

10H15 11H15 Oral Communications (English)

11H15 11H45 Posters Session

11H45 13H05 Oral Communications (English)

13H05 Lunch

Thursday

Schedule

9H00 Plenary Talk

09H30 11H15 Oral Communications (English)

11H15 11H45 Posters Session

11H45 13H05 Oral Communications (English)

13H05 Lunch

17H 19H Touristic Visit

Friday

Schedule

9H00 11H00 Oral Communications (English)

11H00 11H30 Posters Session

11H30 13H05 Oral Communications (English)

13H05 15H00 Closing Cocktail

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v3dxs6/international

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516005959/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Engineering, Advanced Materials, Renewable Energy