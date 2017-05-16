

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said that the first three months of the current fiscal year were looking very good and that it expects significant growth for the entire fiscal year 2017.



At the annual general meeting on Tuesday, Vonovia's Chief Executive Officer Roif Buch said that the company will present specific figures for the first quarter of 2017 next week.



Vonovia expects operating profit for the first quarter to increase to between 830 million to 850 million euros. In addition, conwert will contribute about 60 million euros to earnings.



The company said it will also fine-tune its forecast next week as it presents the quarterly figures.



Vonovia has proposed a dividend of 1.12 euros per share, representing an increase of about 19 percent from the previous year. The company said that if its stockholders agree, it will offer them the option of choosing between a cash dividend and a stock dividend.



The company noted that the integration of conwert has been progressing at full speed since January. By midyear, the company will have completed the integration of the approximately 25,000 apartments in Germany, located in cities such as Leipzig, Berlin, Potsdam and Dresden.



Vonovia is currently building its new corporate headquarters on Universitätsstrasse and plans to move into the new headquarters in 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX