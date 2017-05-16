CBD-oil and Legal Cannabis Revenues Continue to Escalate as High-quality Product Lines are Introduced

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenues in the quickly expanding cannabidiol market continue to trend upward as legal marijuana and CBD Cannabis companies introduce improved quality and higher purity products into the markets.As more and more states continue to examine and consider increasing legislature approvals of any level of use for legal medical and cannabis operations including consumer uses, a growing number of marijuana - CBD companies are realizing increasing revenue opportunities such as PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP), Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU) and Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA).

PotNetwork Holding, Inc.(OTC: POTN) is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., after an exponentially record breaking month in April, continues to experience a powerful upward trend in sales, as the team prepares to showcase the Diamond CBD product line at the Champs Trade Show in Atlantic City,May 16th-18th, widely recognized as the largest and most trusted counter-culture trade show in the world.Projections Heightened to Over $1 Million Dollars for May as PotNetwork Holding Reports Diamond CBD's Continuing Surge in Sales Momentum.

The continually rising success and popularity of Diamond CBD's innovative and highly consumable product line has surprised even upper level management. We cannot understate the diligence of our team in their tireless effort to bring our trendy and delightful products into the limelight, such effort would fundamentally boost the popularity of any product line. However, the level of product acceptance by which our efforts have been met brings continuing gratification, keeping the team pumped knowing that nothing can stop an idea whose time has come, stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales for Diamond CBD, Inc.PotNetwork recently announced that Diamond CBD, Inc. had disclosed outstanding first quarter 2017 sales results of $1,858,347.48 which exceeded the total sales volume of $1,663,081.78 for the entire calendar year of 2016.Read this and more news for POTN at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/potn.html

Diamond CBD recently disclosed that the Subsidiary had accomplished a substantial, exponential boost in revenues year-over-year for the month of April. Diamond CBD's revenues in April of last year were just short of $40,000.00, in reflection of the Vendor's infancy. With record-breaking April 2017 results reflecting exponential growth of more than 25 times, management continues to broaden projections as new heights are achieved. Actual results are forthcoming.

Having recently celebrated the distribution of 1 million Chill Gummy edibles, Diamond CBD has reported ongoing record-breaking order flow, resulting in the achievement of numerous highly anticipated milestones, including CBD product distribution in approximately 10,000 retail locations nationwide. As a result of the Company's dominating representation at diversified trade shows and conventions combined with strategic publicity efforts, the Company continues enjoying considerable growth, clientele and brand recognition for its specialty Cannabidiol snacks and oil products.

In other industry market performances of note and recent developments:

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) closed up over 6%on Mondaytrading over 16 million shares by the market close.Medical marijuana last week announced that its subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico and its cannabidiol (CBD) oil product Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X' (RSHO-X') garnered national news headlines across Mexico after news of the Mexican Congress passing legislation April 28 to legalize the use of marijuana and cannabis for medical and scientific needs in Mexico.

Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP) closed up over 13%on Mondaytrading over 20 million shares by the market close.Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, CEO Bruce Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing 'Hemp Growing, CBD Producing Veteran Village Kins Communities' in North Carolina and considering several other states similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona. He currently has 2,500 acres (and counting) of land north of Kingman, Arizona where he's building a Veteran Village on 500 of those acres that would consist of 160 lots of 2 1/2 acre parcels for Kins Domains (eco-villages). Each parcel would grow 1 acre of hemp as well as have organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements that make up a Kins Domain. An additional 100 acres of hemp will be grown in each one of these 500-acre communities which will also include a 100,000 square-foot hemp (CBD) processing facility. The revenue from fifty of those acres is used to support that community. The revenue from the other fifty acres of hemp will be used to purchase 2 additional 500-acre parcels of land, thus keeping up with the needs of a large number of veterans that exist now and in the future.

Ubiquitech Software Corp.(OTC: UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today' an innovative and growing Company offering the finest CBD (Cannabidiol), products derived from hemp, announced last week that it is renewing its giveaway of a free trial pack of six (6) CannazALL' CBD GelCaps to the general public.This free trial pack will consist of six (6) 25mg CannazALL' CBD GelCaps, derived from hemp, and packed with up to 200% more important plant Terpenes for added benefit, along with instructions and additional information about the company and its products.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA) closed up just under 3%on Mondaytrading over 2.6 million shares by the market close.Marijuana Company of America is a publicly traded company headquartered in Southern California that distributes marijuana and products related to marijuana as well as CBD and hemp, using a variety of marketing approaches to distribute on a global basis.

