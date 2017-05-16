Cutting-edge Lighting Solutions Market Indicating Steady Growth as Industry Opportunities Expand

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global custom and state-of-the-art lighting market is seeing a uptick in activity in the market as a result of latest advancements in lighting technology and applications. The market is witnessing rapid advancements as well as uses for lighting technologies, while the LED lighting technologies dominated the market in terms of revenue contribution in 2016. Lighting solutions and advancements in the market of note this week include: AV1 Group, Inc.(OTC: AVOP), Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE), Koninklijke Philips N.V (NYSE: PHG), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), General Electric (NYSE: GE).

AV1 Group, Inc. (OTC: AVOP), is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully landed a $20,000 purchase order for cutting-edge SMART LED fixtures for a 500-acre master planned community in Baja California. These custom lighting solutions, designed with a state-of-the-art internal camera, will serve to illuminate and protect the development's entrance. Read this and more news for AVOP at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/avop.html

The solar LED series slated for delivery in the next 60 days is an intelligent lighting solution enhanced with the capability to provide street-wide wireless access for many different applications. Having the ability to utilize all-in-one housing that incorporates a wireless MESH radio, this advanced set up enables remote access and monitoring of infrastructure and allows secure access for a number of practical and beneficial surveillance applications.

The Company further announced that as part of this contract, it is now the exclusive lighting provider for the entire development, which is approved for over 1,300 home sites, a marina, and a planned hotel with commercial space. Lisa Landau, Director of Lighting, stated, "As a green, self-contained beachfront community, our lighting proposal and technology is a perfect fit for this development. This allows solar capabilities, along with the connectivity via SMART grid and wireless access for all homeowners with remote access that keeps security costs to a minimum. Coupled with our competitive pricing, we were awarded the exclusive contract. This is a very significant agreement as it not only provides a sale with substantial ongoing lighting needs as they develop the property, but gives us a footprint into a large tourist destination area with similar developments and communities with similar needs."

In other industry news and developments:

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) announced recently C-Lite' LED Lighting by Cree (C-Lite), a portfolio of LED lighting products that offers electrical distributors and contractors a broad range of stock and flow items with the energy efficiency and performance they expect. The new portfolio complements market-leading Cree® and Essentia® by Cree branded lighting products, making available high-performance Cree-backed products across market segments.

Philips Lighting - Koninklijke Philips N.V (NYSE: PHG) - has launched Philips TrueForce LED Urban lamp alternative for outdoor luminaires in public spaces. According to Philips, Urban allows cities to easily upgrade to high-performance LEDs while preserving their legacy fixtures for applications using high pressure mercury (80W/125W) and sodium ovoid lamps (50W/70W) in streets, residential roads, parks and public squares. The LED lamp alternative is designed to fit with existing modern and traditional outdoor luminaires such as post top or bollards. It is available in two versions: a clear lens for applications where the lamp is not visible and a frosted lens for transparent luminaires to improve light output while maintaining an original look and feel.

Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) popular voice assistant, Alexa, will make its first debut in a non-Amazon produced electronic device-a lamp-in September. General Electric (NYSE: GE) Lighting and Amazon said last Friday that the lamp, called C by GE Sol, will cost $200. Announced last year, C by GE Sol is a circular lamp that looks like a large ring and can sit on a bedside table. The device connects to the Internet and has Alexa built into it so that it can answer questions, plays music on command, order dinner, and buy goods from Amazon.com.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated two thousand two hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by AV1 Group, Inc. by the company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact

E-mail: info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

