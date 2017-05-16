Acting under its share buyback authorization, the GN Store Nord board of directors initiated a share buyback program on May 4, 2017 in accordance with article 5 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and the delegated regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules (company announcement no. 20 of May 4, 2017).



The share buyback program has been initiated in order to reduce the company's share capital. Under the share buyback program, which is running from May 4, 2017 and ending no later than March 12, 2018, GN intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 1,000 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period May 9, 2017 - May 15, 2017:



No. of Average purchase Transaction Value, shares price, DKK DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- May 9, 2017 17,000 195.35 3,321,032 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- May 10, 2017 33,000 195.45 6,449,959 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- May 11, 2017 40,000 196.59 7,863,620 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- May 15, 2017 20,000 195.55 3,910,906 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 186,000 192.37 35,780,592 program --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the above transactions GN owns a total of 6,142,373 own shares corresponding to 4.2% of the company's total share capital. Every Tuesday, GN will announce the number and value of repurchased shares in company announcements to Nasdaq Copenhagen.



