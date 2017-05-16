sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.05.2017 | 14:28
(4 Leser)
SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire
London, May 16

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc ('the Company')

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation - Share Buy Backs

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of the annual results in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2017 has previously been, and will continue to be, notified via a regulatory information service. Therefore the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own shares.

If in the period leading up to the announcement of the annual results the Directors of the Company come into possession of any inside information, this will be notified to a regulatory information service before any such transaction is undertaken.

For enquiries contact:

Colin McLean

SVM Asset Management

Telephone: 01312266699


