

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose slightly Tuesday, extending recent gains amid expectations OPEC's supply quota plan will be in place until next year.



Saudi Arabia and Russia said they will do whatever it takes to re-balance oil markets, but the supply quota plan has thus far had little impact.



WTI light sweet crude was up 30 cents at $49.15 a barrel.



The IEA forecast global demand growth of 1.3 million b/d in 2017 this morning, same as previous prediction.



'While compliance with the agreed production cuts by OPEC and the 11 non-OPEC countries has generally been strong, we need to keep a close eye on Libya and Nigeria where there are signs that production might be rising sustainably,' the IEA said in its May report.



