FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- VPR Brands, LP (OTC PINK: VPRB) will be attending CHAMPS East starting today this May 16th-18th at the Atlantic City Convention Center. CHAMPS East provides an exceptional environment for retailers and distributors to meet manufacturers and wholesalers. Come see us and our award winning HONEYSTICK line at booth # 540.

"CHAMPS is a great networking show; many of our distributor customers are exhibiting so it gives me an opportunity to visit and work with them in their own booths and meet and greet their customers. The Atlantic city show attracts customers from all over the North East," says Dawn Kershaw, Sales Manager for VPR Brands LP.

"It's all about show and sell, that's what we do, day in and day out, we are out there showing our products to potential new buyers and seeing existing customers. Trade shows are always very successful for us and customers love to touch and feel our product for themselves and it allows us to educate them on what's hot and trending today. CHAMPS serves a large part of the industry and has been doing business for almost 20 years," says Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands.

ABOUT CHAMPS TRADE SHOWS:

Widely recognized as the largest and most trusted counter-culture trade show in the world. Since 1999, CHAMPS has hosted the premier exhibitors in the industry and draws buyers in the thousands from all over the world to attend. Based at the Atlantic City Convention Center, CHAMPS East hosts an assortment of vendors from glass pipes, vaporizers, cleaners, detox, incense, glass beads, jewelry, extraction machines, jars, adult novelties such as toys or teaching books to enhancement pills and many many more. Anything your smoke shop, hydroponic, crossover tattoo or adult novelty shop may need.

About Honey Stick:

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of high tech, high performance, dependability, and affordability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers. From being the first to market in creating a Sub Ohm Vaporizer to the latest Rippo, the Honey Stick team works with a vast network of growers, extractors, and industry figures to bring the needs of patients and recreational users to life. Honey Stick sells online and through a diverse network of distributors, e-tailers, dispensaries and smoke shops. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at http://www.vapehoneystick.com

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. Vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) are devices which deliver nicotine and / or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com

