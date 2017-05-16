DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- The CHRON Organization, Inc. (OTC: CHRO) announced today that CHRON's CEO, Alex Rodriguez, was interviewed on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio Show hosted by Everett Jolly, Uptick's CEO. Rodriguez spoke about the Company's progress through 2017, its recent filing of a Form 10 with the SEC, and discussed Zen Technologies, Inc.'s plans for the next quarter; specifically, it's plans regarding the commercial business sector. Those interested can click here to access the interview directly.

Rodriguez was previously interviewed for the radio show in October 2016, and then again this past February. His first interview can be found here and his second interview can be accessed here.

"I always love being on the Uptick show because it's so great to have that format of open discussion to disclose company updates to the shareholders and general public," Rodriguez said. "As I discuss in the interview, our company is going through some major transitions right now, namely with our recent Form 10 filing, and I really hope to be able to come back on the show in the near future to divulge more details on other exciting moves we're planning for the year."

The interview was sent out on the Uptick Network Stock Day Radio show, sponsors, its affiliates and social media distribution platforms.

ABOUT THE CHRON ORGANIZATION, INC.

The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTC: CHRO), is an entrepreneurial-minded company founded and envisioned by Mr. Byron Young and Mr. Alex Rodriguez. The Company's purpose is to develop a portfolio of highly successful and unique wholly owned businesses by providing incubation, advisory and capital services to the same. CHRON's interests include the smart home services, Internet of Things (IOT) platforms, deregulated energy & energy efficiency offerings. To learn more about CHRON, visit the company's corporate website at www.chronorganization.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the company's filings at www.OTCMarkets.com

INVESTORS & MEDIA CONTACT:

The CHRON Organization, Inc.

Email: investors@chronorganization.com

Phone: (469) 626-5275

Fax: (469) 626-5101



