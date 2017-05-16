MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX VENTURE: SIM) (OTCQB: SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has provided a custom solution to NBKC Bank for its Uniden® cellular boosters along with installation services.

Siyata Mobile supplied a site assessment for the equipment required for NBKC Bank's new five-story headquarters in Kansas City, MO. The new NBKC building, located within a dense urban area, contains a Uniden® cellular booster on every floor, increasing its cellular coverage for its employees.

Michael Smith, Infrastructure Manager of NBKC Bank, commented, "The company firmly believes that connectivity issues in dense urban areas will continue to frustrate the current and future generations of users who demand uninterrupted mobile network access. Siyata's industrial quality cellular boosters solve this dilemma efficiently and cost-effectively in both urban and rural areas, whereas the installation of cell towers can be costly and take considerable time to execute. We believe it's important to have the most reliable connectivity in this new age of cellular communications."

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, stated, "We are very pleased to announce this partnership. NBKC Bank represents a vertical in the U.S. that we plan to target to aggressively grow our Uniden® cellular booster sales. We continue to see strong month-over-month growth that complements the overall corporate sales strategy."

Although the Uniden® cellular boosters have wide retail applications for homes, cabins, and cars, the industrial quality of the boosters allows the company to target numerous verticals in the industrial and commercial markets. These opportunities are mostly in urban areas where indoor cellular service can be obstructed while underground or when large cement and steel structures interfere with cell phone towers.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

