MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), the leader in unified information governance and analytics for the large enterprise, today announced its second annual recognition from the American Business Awards, as a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the "New Product or Service of the Year - Content - Content Analytics Solution" category. ZL File Analysis and Management (ZL FAM), released in 2016, scales to the enormous, growing demand to rein in corporate file share environments by joining advanced analytics capabilities with its industry-leading governance architecture.

The American Business Awards is the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations -- public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. With over 3,600 nominations for the 2017 awards, the Stevie Awards honor the accomplishments of businesses and professionals nationwide, across a broad spectrum of categories.

Built on the foundation of ZL Unified Archive® (ZL UA), ZL FAM finally puts organizations back in command of their data by making all file content -- emails, file shares, social media content, etc. -- fully searchable and accessible within a singular platform. For companies that want to perform file cleanup once and never again, what separates ZL FAM from the competition is the capability for seamless transition into ongoing file governance.

"When file analysis is used as the first step in a one-time cleanup approach for organizations, it's akin to doing spring cleaning, and then no more cleaning for the rest of the year," said Kon Leong, CEO of ZL Technologies. "For long-term sustainability, file analysis needs to be embedded within information governance architecture. This recognition highlights the ability of ZL FAM to do just that."

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Technologies makes Unified Archive® software (ZL UA), a centralized information governance platform that enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for file analysis, eDiscovery, records management, regulatory compliance, and storage management. By providing a singular and comprehensive data management architecture, it also enables business content to be leveraged proactively for analytics and competitive advantage, via ZL Enterprise Analytics' (ZL EA). ZL UA's unique differentiator is its unified architecture, which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs, increase legal risk, and derail analytics initiatives. Demonstrating a proven track record with Global 500 customers, ZL has emerged as the technology leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

