Global Cancer Supportive Care Market - Forecast to Experience a Low Level of Growth, With Revenue Increasing From USD11.7 Billion in 2015 to USD12.4 Billion in 2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cancer Supportive Care Therapeutics Market to 2022 - Patent Expirations Create Opportunities for Biosimilars in the Chemotherapy Induced Anemia and Neutropenia Markets" report to their offering.

The global cancer supportive care market is forecast to experience a low level of growth, with revenue increasing from USD11.7 Billion in 2015 to USD12.4 Billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.08%.

Cancer is a disease characterized by abnormal cell growth and uncontrolled proliferation caused by a series of mutations that result in the formation of tumor, which can migrate around the body, in a process known as metastasis. There are more than 200 different types of cancers, which can have a range of different effects on the human body. However, most patients who die from cancer do so when their primary cancer metastasizes to another part of the body (NHS, 2016).

The cancer supportive care therapy area comprises indications that are either a symptom of the patient's cancer, or a side effect of the treatment a patient receives to treat their cancer - primarily chemotherapy or radiotherapy. The six key indications analyzed in this report are chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN), chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA), chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV), cancer pain, bone metastasis and oral mucositis.



Companies Mentioned



Almirall

Amgen

Bayer

Daiichi Sankyo

Depomed

Eisai

Eli Lilly

GW Pharmaceuticals

Heron

INSYS

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Merck & Co.

Ono

Orion

Otsuka

Pfizer

Roche

Shionogi

Spectrum

Tesaro

Teva

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction



3 Key Marketed Products



4 Pipeline Landscape Assessment



5 Multi-scenario Market Forecast to 2022



6 Company Analysis and Positioning



7 Strategic Consolidations



8 Appendix



