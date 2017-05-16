VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: WKG) (the "Company" or "WestKam") is pleased to announce that is has closed its private placement announced on April 25, 2017 and amended on May 11, 2017. The Company raised $310,000 by issuing 6,500,000 flow-through units and 9,000,000 non-flow-through units (collectively the "Units") at a price of $0.02/unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of WestKam (the "Common Shares") and one Common Share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share for a period of three years at a price of $0.05/share.

All securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a hold period that expires September 18, 2017, in compliance with Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The funds will be used for the purposes set out in the April 25, 2017 and May 11, 2017 news releases.

About WestKam Gold Corp.

WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.westkamgold.com.

Matt Wayrynen, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the use of proceeds of the offering. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: TSXV acceptance of the Offering; future costs and expenses being based on historical costs and expenses, adjusted for inflation; and market demand for, and market acceptance of, the Offering. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

WestKam Gold Corp.

John Ulmer

Investor Relations

778.994.6453

www.westkamgold.com



