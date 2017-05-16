VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- GT Gold Corp. ("GT Gold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GTT). With just a month to go, GT Gold is pleased to report that all permits are in place and all supplier contracts have been let in support of a June 15th start of camp construction at the Company's promising new Saddle gold target, located on the Tatogga property in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. Camp construction is expected to take several days, following which ground based induced polarization (IP) geophysics, additional geochemical sampling, and reverse circulation (RC) drilling (up to 2,000 metres in 76 holes), will get underway. The results of this work, which is targeted for completion in the first half of July, will be used to guide immediate follow-on diamond drilling (2,600 metres in 22 holes). A second phase of core drilling of similar meterage, to be undertaken in August and September, has been fully financed.

Readers are invited to review the Company's press release dated March 1, 2017 for full details of the pending Saddle exploration program. An animated presentation in Microsoft Powerpoint of the Saddle Phase I drill program is also available for download as a .zip file from the Company's home page at www.gtgoldcorp.ca.

"We're excited to be the first to drill the impressive Saddle target," states Kevin Keough, GT Gold's president and CEO. "It's classic exploration, and we're at the point, we hope, of incipient discovery - the point where the value really gets added. We've done our homework and have the plan, and team, in place to execute."

Charles J. Greig, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for GT Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

