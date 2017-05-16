sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 16.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,076 Euro		-0,001
-1,30 %
WKN: A2DN2S ISIN: CA45168X1006 Ticker-Symbol: 8ID 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP
IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDENTILLECT TECHNOLOGIES CORP0,076-1,30 %