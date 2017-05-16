IRVINE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX VENTURE: ID)(OTCQB: IDTLF)(FRANKFURT: 8ID), a leading provider of SaaS email security, is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 8ID.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. The electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA®, has made it the world's second-largest fully electronic cash market with direct linkage to all other major European financial hubs.

With this listing, Identillect's common shares are now listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, the OTCQB, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This European listing will help to increase the Company's trading liquidity and facilitate investment in Identillect by European investors. Thru the Frankfurt listing all major financial hubs such as Switzerland, Luxembourg, Lichtenstein and Monaco and others will be easily reached.

Identillect CEO Todd Sexton stated, "We are excited by today's announcement. Identillect obtained this listing in an effort to increase our shareholder base, add trading liquidity and facilitate investment in Identillect by investors in Germany, and establish corporate awareness and brand recognition throughout Europe. The timing of this additional listing could not have been more significant as an unrivaled global cyber-attack is underway. As of Sunday, May 14th, 200,000 computers in at least 150 countries have so far been infected by WannaCry, according to Europol, the European Union's law enforcement agency. Email security is one of the most responsible actions a business can take to protect their organization When businesses delay on the implementation of a solution such as Delivery Trust, or implement an inferior solution, they run significant risk of being out of regulatory compliance, eroding customer confidence, experiencing a loss of market share, as well as becoming a cyber security statistic."

Identillect's International Security Identification Number (ISIN) is: CA45168X1006, and its national securities identifier (WKN) is: A2DN2S.

