

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's housing starts data for April will be issued at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. The economists are looking for Starts consensus of 1.256 million, compared to 1.215 million a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback declined against the euro and the franc, it rose against the yen. Against the pound, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 1.1059 against the euro, 113.66 against the yen, 0.9907 against the franc and 1.2879 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



