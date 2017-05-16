Modular Finance AB Launches Holdings Nordic

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

We now offer data on Norwegian, Finnish and Danish companies in the Holdings platform!

In January 2015, Modular Finance launched Holdings, Sweden's most complete database and analytical tool for ownership data. Holdings is today being used by the majority of the banks, financial institutions and media in Sweden and abroad with interest in the Swedish stock market. The product is developed and maintained in-house by our team in Stockholm.

A recurring request from our existing customers has been the possibility to apply our unique database structure and screening tools on all Nordic companies. We are delighted to now offer the option to add Holdings Nordic to existing subscriptions. This launch simultaneously opens up for new customers in our neighbouring countries.

Holdings Nordic contains a wide set of data for listed companies in Norway, Finland and Denmark. All presented in the same structure and with similar, although somewhat more limited, data as for Swedish companies. Holdings Nordic is an add-on to the current Holdings platform which means that customers who choose to add Nordic data can view it in the same structure as they are used to. This also means that portfolios will now show aggregated Nordic shareholdings and transactions.

"I am delighted to offer Nordic data in Holdings' unique format which has been a recurring request from existing and potential customers. In addition to this I look forward to develop Modular Finance as a Nordic player in general" says Petter Hedborg, CEO and founder of Modular Finance.

"We have rigorous requirements on our data in terms of quality and updating frequency. Having raised the bar for data quality in a way that our customers are not used to, not only in Sweden but now for all Nordic countries, feels very satisfying" says Måns Flodberg, deputy CEO and founder of Modular Finance.

About Modular Finance

Modular Finance was founded in 2013 by Petter Hedborg and Måns Flodberg who previously created the investor platform Introduce when they were studying at Stockholms School of Economics. The platform was later sold to Remium in 2012. The CTO of Modular Finance, Rasmus Holm, has experience from both Netlight and Spotify. Apart from the founders and the CTO, Rite Ventures is one of the early investors in the company. Other investments by Rite Ventures include Unibet, Neonet and Nebula.

The ambition for Modular Finance is to be the market leading developer of new digital tools and platforms for the financial market. By combining a genuine passion for the stock market and IT, the goal is to create invaluable tools for companies and investors.

