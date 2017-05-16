Wearable Technology Report 2017: Companies are Focusing on Detailed and Various Sub-Sectors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Compiled after three years of dedicated and ongoing research by expert analysts, this report details coverage of the wearable technology ecosystem. The report looks at the industry from many different perspectives, with detailed discussion framing core primary research and market forecasting. It focuses on key trends today, ranging from societal megatrends (e.g. the aging population), to industry-wide innovation trends (e.g. evolving form factors and interfaces in devices), and finally down to core player-by-player strategies within industry and product verticals.

Fueled by a frenzy of hype, funding and global interest, wearable technology was catapulted to the top of the agenda for companies spanning the entire value chain and world. This investment manifested in hundreds of new products and extensive tailored R&D investigating relevant technology areas. However, the fickle nature of hype is beginning to show, and many companies are now progressing beyond discussing "wearables" to focus on the detailed and varied sub-sectors.



Within this report, there are sections on each key of these key product areas, including fitness trackers, smartwatches, smart clothing, smart eyewear (including AR and VR), smart skin patches, headphones and more. It also looks separately by application sector (including healthcare & medical, fitness & wellness, professional sports, infotainment, enterprise, military and fashion), giving detailed case studies within each, but also discussing the trend that is seeing increasing cross-industry collaboration and product development.



AIST

APDM

Adidas

AiQ Smart Clothing

Amotech

Atheer Labs

Avegant

Aztrong

BeBop Sensors

Biolinq Inc

Blue Spark Technologies

Brochier Technologies

CSEM Centre Suisse d'Electronique et de Microtechnique SA

Catapult Sports

Cityzen Sciences

Clim8

Clothing+

DexCom Inc

Directa Plus

Dispelix

50+ Others

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION



3. TRENDS



4. APPLICATION SECTORS: VALUE PROPOSITION, TRENDS AND PROGRESS



5. KEY WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY PRODUCT TYPES



6. WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY VALUE CHAIN AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7. MARKET FORECASTING CASE STUDIES



8. FULL MARKET FORECASTING: 2017-2027



9. COMPANY PROFILES AND INTERVIEWS



10. EXTENDED COMPANY DATABASE: WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY



