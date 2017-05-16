Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, its cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform continues to widen its global reach and will now be available across 197 Sony devices, namely all the latest (2016-17) smart TVs and Blue-ray players worldwide.

The compelling and vast repository of Eros Now's library of films, music, regional content and original shows will offer a rich experience to consumers on multiple Sony devices. Users will also have access to a range of exciting features including offline viewing, thematic curated playlists, music video playlists, regional language filters, video progression and access to a Watch List of titles.

Commenting on the association, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital says, "We have always strived to provide our users the best of Indian entertainment with a seamless experience across screens. We are excited that Eros Now will be available on Sony products, one of the world's most recognized consumer electronics giants, to further our philosophy to be platform agnostic and embracing the very best in technology as we continue to enhance user experience and increase our reach."

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand South Asian entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. Eros Now offers its 55 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, subtitles in English and Arabic, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516005992/en/

Contacts:

Eros International Plc

Mark Carbeck, +44 (0)20 7258 9909

Chief Corporate Strategy Officer

mark.carbeck@erosintl.com

or

Media:

Sloane & Company

Erica Bartsch, 212-446-1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com