Netcracker Recognized for Outstanding Contribution to Enabling Improved Business Agility for the Second Year in a Row at TM Forum Live!

Netcracker Technology announced today that it was selected as a 2017 TM Forum Excellence Awards winner. Netcracker was honored with the award for Outstanding Contribution to Enabling Improved Business Agility again this year, winning the award for the second consecutive year.

Awards were presented at the Excellence Awards Gala dinner in Nice, France last evening in conjunction with TM Forum Live!.

Netcracker offers a wide-range of business solutions that help service providers become more agile through the use of digital and virtualization technologies. Netcracker's products and services help companies reduce the time it takes to bring offerings to market and significantly reduces costs.

"Congratulations to Netcracker Technology for its achievement in the 2017 TM Forum Excellence Awards," said Nik Willetts, CEO at TM Forum. "Operational and solution excellence, innovation, and digital industry leadership exemplify the winners of this prestigious award. Our sincere congratulations to Netcracker for accelerating digital transformation and its commitment to the Forum, our members and the industry as a whole."

"We are proud to be recognized by the TM Forum with such a prestigious award," said Sanjay Mewada, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "Business agility is critical for CSPs that are transforming into digital service providers. This recognition of our ability to help service providers achieve these mission-critical objectives underscores our commitment to our customers and the industry as a whole."

TM Forum's Excellence Awards recognizes diverse members within TM Forum's community that are making significant contributions to advancing critical best practices and standards for the benefit of entire industries and digital ecosystems. Since 2007, TM Forum's Awards have recognized the world's leading companies for their innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, the Internet of Everything, and product and services innovation.

The winners of TM Forum's 2017 Excellence Awards were judged by an impartial and independent panel of leading industry experts and analysts, including George Glass, Chief Systems Architect, BT Group plc; Greg Tilton, Founder and CTO, DGIT; Johanne Mayer, Director Product Marketing, Oracle Corporation; Julie Woods-Moss, President and Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Tata Communications Ltd.; Laurent Laboucher, Vice President APIs and Digital Ecosystems, Orange; and Mark Francis, Vice President Global Compute and Storage Operations, AT&T Services, Inc. The judging panel was led by Chairman Michael Lawrey, CEO, Penryhol Consulting and former Executive Managing Director Network and Technology, Telstra.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies generating US$2 trillion in revenue and serving five billion customers across 180 countries. We drive collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. Today, our focus is on supporting members as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys, providing practical and proven assets and tools to accelerate execution and platforms to facilitate collaborative problem solving and innovation. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

