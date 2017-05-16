

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen extended its early slide against its most major rivals in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen declined to 125.81 against the euro, a level unseen since April 2016. This may be compared to a high of 124.59 hit at 10:30 pm ET.



The yen eased to 113.73 against the greenback, from an early high of 113.25.



The yen that closed Monday's trading at 114.16 against the Swiss franc declined to a 3-1/2-month low of 114.90.



The yen fell to a 5-day low of 83.51 against the loonie, compared to yesterday's closing value of 83.43.



The yen is likely to find support around 114.6 against the greenback, 128.00 against the euro, 116.00 against the franc and 85.00 against the loonie.



