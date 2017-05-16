

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a steep drop in new residential construction in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing that housing starts in the U.S. unexpectedly saw further downside in the month of April.



The report said housing starts fell by 2.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.172 million in April after tumbling by 6.6 percent to a revised 1.203 million in March.



Economists had expected housing starts to climb to a rate of 1.260 million from the 1.215 million originally reported for the previous month.



Additionally, the Commerce Department said building permits slid by 2.5 percent to a rate of 1.229 million in April from 1.260 million in March.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to inch up to a rate of 1.270 million.



