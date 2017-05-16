Des Hague of Hague Enterprises Announces Dramatic Expansion In North and South America

Hague Enterprises/WC&P Partnership adds 4 new locations

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2017 / Des Hague, Co-Founder and CEO of Hague Enterprises (www.hagueenterprises.com), a Colorado-based advisory and investment firm, announced today that the Hague Enterprises/WC&P partnership added offices north and south of the border. In addition to North American offices in Denver, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Scottsdale, and European offices in Athens (Greece), Berlin and Düsseldorf (Germany), the partnership now has offices in San Salvador (El Salvador), Santiago (Chile), São Paulo (Brazil) and Vancouver (British Columbia, Canada).

"Over the last few years we have made significant progress in identifying and opening the offices that will provide the biggest growth potential and value to our clients," stated Hague. "This goes a long way to achieving our goal of providing global reach," concluded Hague.

About Hague Enterprises

Hague Enterprises, LLC, formerly known as Aegis Enterprises, is a Colorado-based advisory and investment company, focused in multiple sectors. The firm provides business advisory services, expansion, start-up and turn around venture capital investment opportunities, executive mentorship, consulting and leadership development programs led by the firm's preeminent business thought leaders.

About WC&P

William Caruso & Partners, Inc. (WC&P) specializes in commercial food/beverage, laundry and solid waste systems facilities planning and design services worldwide. Headquartered in Denver with offices in Athens, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Philadelphia, San Francisco, San Salvador, Santiago, São Paulo, Scottsdale and Vancouver, WC&P has completed over 9,000 projects in 32 countries, an unmatched record in a very specialized industry. WC&P's diverse project portfolio includes completed food and laundry service facilities, many of them high visibility, for hotels (the new Westin Denver International Airport), universities (Cornell), schools, correctional systems (California Department of Corrections), hospitals (UT Southwestern Medical Center), corporate headquarters (Devon Energy Corporation), convention centers (Javits), stadiums (Miami Dolphins), arenas (Madison Square Garden), and others.

For more information, visit: http://hagueenterprises.com; https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/aegis-enterprises-llc - /entity

Des Hague - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/deshague

Contact Information:

Des Hague

Hague Enterprises

www.HagueEnterprises.com

deshague@aegisenterprisesllc.com

SOURCE: Hague Enterprises