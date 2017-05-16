

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $536.28 million, or $0.82 per share. This was up from $508.35 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $7.78 billion. This was up from $7.54 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $536.28 Mln. vs. $508.35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $7.78 Bln vs. $7.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.81 - $0.83 Full year EPS guidance: $3.82 - $3.89



