TULSA, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- AppSwarm, Corp (OTC PINK: SWRM) a company that focuses on the acquisition and development of application-based technologies, has announced the addition of a dynamic eCommerce website, Authlinks (www.authlinks.com).

Ronald Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm, Corp stated, "We are excited to add another progressive eCommerce site to our portfolio. This site was created by a prolific Netherlands eCommerce and web developer we have worked with on previous projects. AuthLinks.com offers a unique opportunity for bloggers and website owners to tap into the potential of high authority links. Imagine having an authority site like the Huffington Post or Entrepreneur.com link to your website in one of their posts. Not only can you expect traffic from the link for years to come, Google will also reward your site with better search rankings. We will be announcing more sites, apps and tech projects soon, within sectors that we believe can have great revenue potential."

The AuthLinks delivery process is simple: we write a highly topical article and publish it on your chosen platform with a link back to your website.

When you place an order, our writers will get to work and write a highly topical article. This article will be published on the platform you ordered. We will include a topical link back to your website.

To maintain our author's professional discretion, you may not submit your own articles. Our qualified authors will write their own entry and publish it under their own name on the platform you choose.

Why it boosts your business

With such large press attention, our clients have seen rises in sales, search engine rankings and direct website traffic. Ordering high authority links for your business can give you an instant, unfair advantage over your competition.

Rise in search results

Get huge direct traffic

Boost your credibility

Expand your audience with large media attention

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Inc. is a technology development and incubation company focused in accelerating the development of mobile applications and technology, fast-tracking product to market. AppSwarm partners with application developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchase agreements.

