BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Each year, hackers steal hundreds of millions of dollars and assets from companies and consumers, along with untold amounts of intellectual property.

To help Massachusetts companies combat that threat, the Mass Technology Leadership Council's (MassTLC) Security Initiative on May 22 will launch the CyberMA threat intelligence and information sharing platform. The kickoff event will take place from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Boston offices of law firm Foley Hoag, 155 Seaport Boulevard, 13th Floor. Pre-registration is required to attend.

Part of the nationwide CyberUSA threat intelligence and information sharing platform, CyberMA enables the region to partner with like-minded people and businesses not just in Massachusetts, but across the nation and to share insights and access to critical, real-time cybersecurity information through the TruSTAR threat sharing platform. With CyberMA, Massachusetts businesses of all sizes can now have a robust capability to strengthen their data security and increase vigilance against cybercrime.

During the presentation, "Cyber Czar" Rob Joyce, special assistant to the President and White House cybersecurity coordinator, will address the rising threat of domestic and foreign cyber-attacks, and the strategy that the federal government is implementing to secure the government, military, industry, and citizens against hackers and cyber-terrorism. Rodney Petersen, director of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), will share insights on the need to support the growth and sustainment of a workforce that is skilled in cybersecurity and related fields as the foundation for achieving our objectives to secure cyberspace. Additionally, Phil Bond, executive director of CyberUSA, will speak about the organization's state-by-state mission to help businesses to prepare for and prevent cybercrime more effectively.

"Cybersecurity is a national strategic and economic imperative," said CyberUSA's Bond. "Given its critical importance, it requires the business community to unite to better understand and defend against the relentless threat to America's economic interests. Siloed initiatives are no longer sufficient. Instead, we must share intelligence and resources, so businesses both small and large can better withstand attacks on their networks and data."

"Massachusetts is a global center of information security leadership and innovation," said Tom Hopcroft, president and CEO, MassTLC. "We live in an interconnected world with sophisticated bad actors. It's vital that our business community work together proactively to bolster our data security posture and, with it, safeguard our citizens' privacy and the health of our economy. With CyberMA, the MassTLC Security Initiative offers a platform for Massachusetts-based organizations to work with those across the nation to share insights and access an affordable, easily navigated, real-time threat-sharing service coordinated at both the state and federal level."

About The Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. As the voice of the Massachusetts tech sector, representing nearly 300,000 employees and more than $37B in total payroll, MassTLC drive progress by connecting people from across the innovation ecosystem, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas, and offering a platform for visibility for member companies and their interests. More at www.masstlc.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carro Halpin

CHEN PR for MassTLC

781-672-3132

Email Contact



