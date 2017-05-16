VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Note to editors: Three images are included with this press release on Marketwired's website.

Hootsuite, the most widely used platform for social media management, today announces the launch of Hootsuite Impact, following the acquisition of leading social analytics company LiftMetrix in February 2017. Hootsuite is also launching Hootsuite Value Realization services to help enterprises understand how to best measure and maximize the business impact of their investment in social media. These new offerings provide a technology solution and strategic services for enterprises to realize their return on investment (ROI) from social.

As social matures into a key customer engagement channel, marketers are challenged with the need to demonstrate ROI. According to Forrester Research, 44% of marketers say they haven't been able to show the impact of social at all and another 36% say they have a good sense of the qualitative, but not quantitative, impact of social initiatives.

Hootsuite Impact is integrated into the Hootsuite Platform with an easy-to-use interface to give organizations a complete view of their owned, earned and paid social initiatives in one dashboard. It integrates seamlessly with web analytics solutions like Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics, along with business intelligence (BI) tools such as Tableau so marketers can compare social data to other marketing efforts and share it with additional teams. With Hootsuite Impact marketers will be empowered to identify, measure, and track campaigns in order to dedicate time and resources efficiently, and deliver the largest impact to the bottom line.

"Hootsuite Impact allows us to identify the content and social networks that are driving our site goals and digital conversions. We can measure our business objectives, utilize key findings and tailor our social strategy in real-time to capitalize on positive performance," said A'Leisha Stefani, senior social media manager at media conglomerate Meredith Corporation.

Industry Expertise to Deliver Social ROI

Along with Hootsuite Impact, the company is launching Hootsuite Value Realization services to help enterprises realize the full value of social. Starting with an ROI consultation, Hootsuite's team of experts will work with enterprises to assess the people, processes, and technology required to create a measurement framework, and establish KPIs that deliver actionable insights.

"Hootsuite's goal is to enable organizations to leverage social data to drive business outcomes. With Hootsuite Impact and our Hootsuite Value Realization services, we want to be our customers' trusted partner in proving and growing the value of social across their organizations," said Matt Switzer, SVP of Strategy & Corporate Development at Hootsuite.

More Information:

-- Hootsuite Impact: https://hootsuite.com/products/impact -- Hootsuite Enterprise Services: https://hootsuite.com/training-services -- Definitive Guide to Social ROI: www.hootsuite.com/resources/guide/the- roi-of-social-media

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the most widely used social media management platform, used by over 15 million people around the globe and trusted by more than 800 of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's battle-tested technology, extensive ecosystem, and social DNA help organizations to champion the power of human connections at scale. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.

To view the photos accompanying this press release please click on the following links:

http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170515-1094803HI_800.jpg

http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170515-a800hoot.jpg

http://www.marketwire.com/library/20170515-b800hoot.jpg

Contacts:

Julie Huang

@juliewh11

Corporate Communications

media@hootsuite.com



