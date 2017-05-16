CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), the nation's oldest national engineering society, has selected Scitent, Inc., a full-service eLearning company, to grow its eLearning business internationally. ASCE just launched a series of new, premium guided online courses (GOCs), which provide in-depth learning on leading-edge civil engineering topics led by subject matter experts.



ASCE has an existing learning management system (LMS) and association management system (AMS), but wanted to extend its distribution potential with Scitent's PROPEL' Extended Enterprise Distribution technology and services. Utilizing PROPEL, ASCE will be able to drive its premium courses into new markets, develop new distribution channels, and accelerate sales through organizational purchases, affiliates and resellers around the globe.

"ASCE is blazing new trails by bringing interactive, engaging content to the civil engineering community in a format that deepens knowledge retention," said Deb McMahon, President and CEO at Scitent. "Using our PROPEL technology, engineering firms, associations and other channel partners can more easily order and distribute ASCE premium courses to learners."



In addition to distribution technology, Scitent will provide its eLearning business support services, including sales and marketing, eLearning customer support, project management and financial services and reporting.

"We look forward to utilizing Scitent's technology and expertise to help ASCE increase our course distribution and extend our reach internationally," said John Casazza, Managing Director, Continuing Education at ASCE. "We're excited to take our premium courses for the civil engineering community to new audiences across the globe, which helps advance key strategic initiatives."

