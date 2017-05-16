OCEANSIDE, CA--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC PINK: TSOI) announced today the filing of a patent for a novel blood derived stimulator of innate immune cells called "innaMune".

This is a biological product derived from tissue culture of blood cells derived from healthy donors. It is a combination of cytokines that synergistically maintain activity of innate immune system cells, as well as having ability to shift M2 macrophages to M1, based on in vitro studies performed by the Company. In the 1980's researchers were developing leukocyte extracts termed "transfer factor", which generated positive preclinical and some early clinical studies 1 , 2 in cancer. The Company has continued research in this field that was in many ways overlooked by current science, and believes to have identified means of producing the immunologically active ingredients in a scalable and reproducible manner.

"We are fortunate to have a strong scientific network focused on immunology of cancer that understands historical perspectives. In the current Golden Age of Cancer Immunotherapy, it makes a lot of sense to look at an old approach that previously had signals of clinical efficacy, and bring them to the 21 st Century," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International.

"From a therapeutics development perspective, there is a lot less risk in taking something that already has clinical data, perfecting it, and then entering clinical trials, as compared to starting a project from scratch," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, Director of Therapeutic Solutions International. "We were pleasantly surprised to see that the innaMune version of transfer factor is potently capable of transferring cancer promoting M2 macrophages to cancer inhibiting M1. We believe that in addition to a monotherapy, innaMune will act as a potent adjuvant to T cell stimulating therapies such as currently used checkpoint inhibitors."

1 Fujisawa et al. Randomized controlled trial of transfer factor immunochemotherapy as an adjunct to surgical treatment for primary adenocarcinoma of the lung. Jpn J Surg. 1984 Nov;14(6):452-8. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6397652

2 Kirsh et al. Transfer factor in the treatment of carcinoma of the lung. Ann Thorac Surg. 1984 Aug;38(2):140-5. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6380436

