NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - Last month SPYR, Inc. (OTCQB: SPYR) announced the first phase of a new Player vs. Player (PvP) feature to its flagship free-to-play, MMO game Pocket Starships. This update and each subsequent update are necessary to bring the game into the fast growing and competitive electronic sports or "eSports" arena. When all of the eSports updates are completed, Pocket Starships will be ideally suited for the "arena-style battles" in the eSports market that have the potential to attract fans from all over the world who watch eSports teams compete head-to-head for large cash prizes in sports arenas, online and on television.

While these updates are in development, SPYR continues to expand the availability of Pocket Starships. VK.com is the latest site that now puts the real-time, cross platform game right at the fingertips of its users. The social networking site, which is very similar to Facebook, is the fifth most visited website in the world, and it is the largest online social media and social networking service in Europe.

The good news for SPYR is that, of VK's 95 million monthly active users, 77% of those users, access the site on their mobile devices. So, with gamers able to find Pocket Starships on VK, Facebook Gameroom, on about 50 different game portals, online at www.pocketstarships.com, at the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, etc., the game is available to mobile and online gamers globally -- and the game's global footprint continues to expand.

Because Pocket Starships is built upon a unique platform, it can compete in both the eSports and the mobile eSports arenas. Unlike most games in the mobile games industry, Pocket Starships is a true cross-platform game that can be played in real time on a variety of devices. So, whether you're playing the game on your Apple device or your Android device, or on your laptop or your desktop, or on your iPad or your Kindle, all gamers can play together and against one another in the same "game universe."

The game's unique platform should prove to be an attractive feature when Pocket Starships joins both the eSports and the mobile eSports markets. Its versatility should help Pocket Starships, once fully updated, to grow quickly in popularity in that industry.

SPYR is doing the hard part now -- on the front end, by continuing its global expansion and broadening the availability of Pocket Starships. The growth of the game's footprint should only benefit SPYR once the game is ready to compete in the eSports market. Keep in mind that unlike competing in the digital games space as a whole, the eSports market itself isn't nearly as crowded yet with games that are outfitted to compete in "arena-style battles," and the games capable of competing in the mobile eSports space are even fewer.

So, when Pocket Starships is fully outfitted and ready to compete for those gamers in the eSports/mobile eSports markets, SPYR will find it much less crowded being one of only a handful of games that are capable of competing on both arena-style battle platforms.

