Users are able to Experience the Power, Scalability and Flexibility of Storage-as-a-Service Up Close

Zadara Storage, the provider of enterprise-class storage-as-a-service (STaaS), and IT service provider consalco., have opened a new Storage-as-a-Service demo center near Munich, Germany, in collaboration with Intel Corporation. Customers and prospects are now able to experience the Zadara Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering live and test the services using their own unique configurations. With this addition to the existing, extensive offering, consalco. is optimally positioned to establish itself as a complete IT-as-a-Service provider.

Zadara Storage offers end-users the unique opportunity to migrate to cloud services on-premises or off-premises either directly or through a variety of Cloud Service Providers (CSPs). Zadara Storage provides enterprise-grade storage-as-a-service in any location (cloud, on-premises or hybrid configurations), supporting any data type (block, file and object) and connecting to any protocol (FC, iSCSI, iSER, NFS, CIFS, S3 and Swift). These unique solutions combine servers based on the Intel Xeon processor E5 v4 family and Intel 3D NAND SSDs, with the Zadara Storage Cloud software architecture, to offer a fully managed, elastic storage service. Zadara Storage has leveraged Intel Virtualization Technology (Intel VT) and the SR-IOV capability to increase overall performance of the Zadara Storage Cloud. Customers of major cloud service providers can access Zadara Storage directly from their cloud virtual machines and enjoy Zadara's enhanced privacy, performance and data protection features. On-premises customers can have the Zadara Storage Cloud physically located within their data centers and enjoy the same scalability, elasticity and economic benefits of cloud-based, Storage-as-a-Service.

"We are proud to launch the first demo center combining Zadara Storage and Intel solutions together with consalco. In Germany, many companies are not familiar with the Storage-as-a-Service model. Having a physical demo center will allow visitors to experience the Zadara Storage solution first-hand and get answers to any of their questions. We will demonstrate in a practical setting how our solutions can help companies to concentrate on managing their businesses, rather than managing their storage," said Dani Naor, vice president, international sales, at Zadara Storage.

"We have established ourselves as a comprehensive IT service provider. Our customers want consalco. to offer the complete range of IT as-a-service. Zadara and Intel are our partners of choice in this regard. Our customers are increasingly requesting flexible, agile services that fit their business models," said Dirk Ahlbrecht, managing director, consalco. "With Zadara, we fulfill this demand with all-in-one solutions. In our new demo center, customers and interested prospects will see first-hand how Zadara Storage offers them the flexibility, scalability and performance they require."

"Intel Xeon processors and Intel SSDs are the foundation for intelligent, cost-effective, and efficient enterprise and cloud storage solutions that are transforming the data center to be more scalable and agile," said Raejeanne Skillern, vice president and general manager of the Cloud Service Provider Platform Group at Intel. "The new demo center will give Cloud Service Providers and Enterprises the opportunity to see first-hand the power of storage-as-service."

Click to Tweet: consalco. opens Storage-as-a-Service STaaS demo center w/ @ZadaraStorage @Intel in Munich zadaracloud http://bit.ly/consalcoDemoCenter

About Zadara Storage

Zadara Storage offers enterprise Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) through the Zadara Storage Cloud. It can be deployed at any location, supporting any data type and connecting to any protocol. Zadara is available via OPaaS (On-Premises-as-a-Service) and through a variety of cloud partners. Visit www.zadarastorage.com, Zadara's Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Intel and Xeon are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516005008/en/

Contacts:

Zadara Storage Media Contacts (A3 Communications):

US:

Mary Kae Marinac

978-685-3136

mkm@mkmarinac.com

or

EMEA:

Federica Monsone

+44 (0) 1252 875 203

fred.monsone@a3communications.co.uk