Investment banks worldwide now able to manage deals directly from Thomson Reuters Eikon using SIABookbuilding app available through App Studio

Thomson Reuters has launched the "SIABookbuilding" application on its flagship desktop platform Eikon, offering sell-side professionals a new fully integrated application for the IPO syndication and distribution process. SIABookbuilding is available through App Studio, Eikon's third-party development platform.

With SIABookbuilding, developed by SIA, investment banks can directly manage deals such as initial public offerings, follow-ons and convertible bonds by exploiting simultaneously Thomson Reuters investor ownership data, league tables, news, and a wealth of research and analytics. The availability of both financial data and execution functionality on one platform creates an effective integrated transaction workflow and enables Equity Capital Markets teams to enhance and optimize the investment decisions.

The cutting-edge app meets specific syndicate desk requirements with regard to new issue sales workflow, document management, compliance tracking and report tool generation.

Furthermore, an intuitive dashboard is provided to speed up order tracking, facilitate price discovery and analyze investor profiles.

"We traditionally drive innovation for the financial industry and today, thanks to the collaboration with Thomson Reuters, we are proud to equip their Eikon community with a distinctive application for the new issue market", commented Massimo Arrighetti, CEO of SIA. "Investing in Equity Capital Markets represents the beginning of a path to significantly reshape the whole underwriting process. We look forward to expanding our offering to support it through this solution by combining the Thomson Reuters data platform with SIA's technological expertise."

"Eikon App Studio embodies Thomson Reuters open platform strategy, allowing us to partner with our customers and with innovative partners to offer solutions for the financial community," said Leon Saunders Calvert, Global Head of Capital Markets Advisory Services, Thomson Reuters. "SIA adds to the extensive content and workflow capabilities on Eikon that service the capital raising community, providing a complete end to end IPO solution for the sell-side to connect issuers with investors through the equity markets."

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170516005877/en/

Contacts:

SIA

Filippo Fantasia Valentina Piana

Tel. +39 02.6084.2833/2334

pressoffice@sia.eu