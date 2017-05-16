Printed Circuit Board Information Service Report 2017 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This service is essential for PCB manufacturers and companies in the PCB supply chain. The service provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the global PCB market. From this subscribers can monitor the cyclical swings in the market and plan their businesses accordingly. The service also enables subscribers to identify market opportunities and new high growth emerging technologies. This is analysed and updated on an annual basis by region/ country, PCB technology and by end market. All market information is forecasted over a five-year period.

With over 15 years operating experience, this product is designed to help the Client, to keep them informed, up-to-date and in-touch with the world's printed circuit industry, its present status and its future trends.

This service will come in the format of a mixture of quarterly reports, annual updated forecasts, management and technology updates, the PCB Service will help you:



Measure and identify the market opportunities for your product.

Understand the reasons behind market fluctuations and be ready for the changes in the market before they arrive.

Recognize the technology changes which are likely to impact the industry.

Evaluate your company's commercial offering against the current market portfolio.

Plan your strategies for the next 4-5 years.

Keep yourself informed on world events in the industry.



