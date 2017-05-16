Marine Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, May 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Offshore Oil & Gas Seismic Surveys with 2D, 3D & 4C Equipment & 2D, 3D, OBS, Proprietary & Multi Client Acquisition
This latest report by business intelligence provider visiongain assesses that marine seismic acquisition market will reach $4.35bn in 2017.
The Marine Seismic Market Forecast 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data:
In this brand new report, you find 137 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.
The 207 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global marine seismic market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• 207 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Marine Seismic.
• Marine seismic market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027.
• Marine seismic equipment and acquisition market provides forecast from 2017-2027 for:
• 3D Seismic Vessels and Equipment.
• Seismic Streamers and Associated Command and Control Systems.
• 4C Seismic Equipment.
• Seismic Sources and Associated Coordination Systems.
• 2D Seismic Vessels and Equipment.
• Multi-Client Seismic Acquisition
• Proprietary Seismic Acquisition
• 3D Seismic Acquisition (3D, 4D, WAZ)
• Ocean-Bottom Seismic (OBS) Acquisition (3C, 4C, PRM)
• 2D Seismic Acquisition
• Marine seismic equipment and acquisition market forecasts from 2017-2027 for the regions including:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Africa
• North America
• South America
• Russia
• Middle East
• Company profiles for the leading 9 Marine Seismic companies
• Seabird Exploration Group
• CGG
• PGS
• WesternGeco
• TGS
• Fugro
• Geo Marine Survey Systems
• Seismic Equipment
• Mitcham Industries
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the marine seismic market and leading companies.
