

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Developing countries face huge challenges providing even basic universal healthcare to their citizens.



Each year, more than eight million children die from preventable diseases in countries with the worst health care systems . Kofi Annan, former head of the UN, said that, 'Almost all these deaths will happen in developing countries. A large number of them could be prevented.'



There are various reasons why the countries featured in this article have such poor ranking healthcare systems. All the countries on this list are ridden with acute poverty, with many having been systematically exploited over the years by European colonialism.



Even in the present day, their people receive a raw deal from growing globalization, inequitable infrastructure, brutal or ineffective government, and poor resource allocation. Here is the countdown of the countries with the worst healthcare systems. Each country featured here is ranked by the World Health Organization (WHO) according to their 'overall health system performance' index, on a scale of 0-1.



CLICK Here for the The 10 Worst Countries in the World For Health Care



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX