There are about 40 licensed producers that have received approval from Health Canada to cultivate and sell medical cannabis to consumers. The largest company in the space is Canopy Growth Corp., which has become the first cannabis 'unicorn' with a valuation that's well over C$1 billion. Many other licensed producers are close to achieving these kinds of valuations as they ramp up production and revenue.

ABcann Global is priced significantly lower by comparison with a market capitalization of about C$85 million, despite being one of the first licensed producers approved by Health Canada in 2014. The company hasn't scaled up its production as quickly as other LPs, but it has signed high-profile partnerships with companies like Syqe Medical Inc. -- the innovator behind the first metered dosage inhaler -- and developed some of the highest yields in the industry.

In addition, the company has the cash on hand to significantly expand its capacity over the near-term. Management anticipates that its Van Luven facility will double its capacity, to about 29,000 square feet, this year while the Kimmet facility will come online next year with a 150,000 square foot presence.

Experienced Management Team

ABcann Global has an experienced management team that's well-positioned to execute on plans to become a leader in the space.

Chairman Ken Clement has developed a strong rapport with Health Canada and cultivated several strategic partnerships around the world. His goal of standardizing production and doses of cannabinoids has help shaped the company's unique focus relative to other licensed producers that are focused on simply maximizing production of commoditized products that will eventually be hard to compete against as the market grows.

CEO Aaron Keay has over 10 years of experience across many different sectors, serving in corporate finance, senior management, and board member roles. With a history of raising over $250 million, Mr. Keay is well-positioned to help the company secure funding and grow. Mr. Keay is also joined by a seasoned executive management team with experience across areas of management, finance, and the operation of cannabis businesses.

Finally, the company has developed a solid board of advisors that includes the 'father of cannabis', Dr. Raphael Mechoulam, Ph.D. Dr. Mechoulam is an organic chemist and professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He's best known for being the first scientist to isolate tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and then cannabidiol (CBD) in 1963. Dr. Mechoulam is joined by many other prominent researchers and scientists in the field.

Rapidly Growing Market

Canada's cannabis industry could be worth between $12.7 billion and $22.6 billion by 2020, according to Deloitte Canada, eclipsing the combined sales of beer, wine, and spirits. The country is widely expected to implement recreational legalization by early next year, which could open the market significantly beyond the medical users that are currently served under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations -- or ACMPR.

PI Financial believes that there could be a shortfall in supply with only about 40 companies licensed by Health Canada to grow and sell the drug. According to a recent report, the analyst reckons that LPs would need to cultivate a total of 610,000 kilograms to fulfill domestic and export demand by 2019. The problem is that existing capacity would fall short and lead to a 200,000 kilogram shortfall and it could be difficult to onboard enough new LPs.

