MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- KHALKOS EXPLORATION INC. ("Khalkos") (TSX VENTURE: KAS) is pleased to announce the closing of transactions concerning acquisitions of the Deane-Cadillac property (press release of April 25, 2017) and properties adjacent to the Malartic property (press release of May 4, 2017) as well as the buyback of partial royalties on the Malartic property (press release of May 3, 2017). The TSX Venture Exchange issued their final acceptances on May 8. In connection with these acquisitions, Khalkos issued in total, 1,375,000 common shares and paid an amount of $25,000.

Following these acquisitions, Khalkos now controls, at 100%, 89 continuous claims (36.35 km2) in one of the most active gold mining camps in Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Khalkos Exploration Inc.

Robert Gagnon, P.Geo

President

(819) 825-2303

(514) 510-7964 (FAX)

rgagnon@khalkos.com



Khalkos Exploration Inc.

Christian Guilbaud, B.A.A

Corporate Development

(514) 813-7862

(514) 510-7964 (FAX)

cguilbaud@videotron.ca

www.khalkos.com



