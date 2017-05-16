sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 16.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,435 Euro		+0,067
+18,21 %
WKN: A2AJ7Y ISIN: CA89901P1071 Ticker-Symbol: TUC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TUDOR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TUDOR GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,385
0,424
15:36
0,39
0,419
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TUDOR GOLD CORP
TUDOR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TUDOR GOLD CORP0,435+18,21 %