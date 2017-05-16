VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Tudor Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: TUD)(FRANKFURT: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announces that it has appointed Raul Sanabria to head up the exploration programs at their 60% - owned Treaty Creek property and Electrum Project located within the Golden Triangle and in close proximity to some of British Columbia's largest mines.

Raul has more than 16 years of progressive experience in the mining and exploration industry worldwide, having worked in Europe, West Africa, Canada and in several countries of Central and South America mainly in precious metals, in a wide range of geological settings and deposit types. He also explored for base metals, Mississippi Valley F-(Zn-Pb), uranium, iron ore, amongst others during his career, and successfully discovered and advanced several projects. He had been leading the exploration teams that drilled and discovered Copper Belle Au-porphyry (0.7 gpt Au over 270m) and in the GR2 high grade Au-Ag intermediate sulphidation epithermal system both in the Golden Triangle now known as the Treaty Creek Property, near Stewart, BC, one of Tudor Gold's key properties. He also discovered the Treasure Property (orogenic lode-gold deposits) in Red Lake, Ontario, re-interpreted the geology of the Vetas alkalic gold system and the very rich Santa Ana silver mines, both in Colombia.

He was the former Chief Geologist for Red Eagle Exploration (a subsidiary of Red Eagle Mining, Colombia), and former VP Exploration of American Creek Resources, G4G Resources, Northern Iron Corp, and Principal Geologist and CEO for Condor Precious Metals Inc. Raul is thrilled to be back working in B.C. with Tudor Gold in a prolific mining camp, the home of two of his discoveries.

Walter Storm, CEO of Tudor Gold said, "We are excited to have engaged Raul Sanabria to work with Tudor Gold. Raul has the perfect background to advance our projects because of his extensive work on the Tudor Gold properties and his discoveries at the Copper Belle and GR2. We particularly like his thinking outside-the-box perspective in exploration."

CHF Capital Markets Retained for Investor Relations

The Company has engaged CHF Capital Markets ("CHF"), a highly regarded Canadian firm headquartered in Toronto, as its investor relations partner.

Effective immediately, the services agreement with CHF (the "Agreement") is for an initial three-month period (the "Term"). Pursuant to the Agreement, CHF will notably conduct on behalf of the Company (the "Services"), in exchange for an aggregate fee of $16,350, an investor relations outreach program (including road shows), a feature article about Tudor Gold in its newsletter, social media outreach, and periodic communications with brokers and Company shareholders. The Parties will consider entering into another service agreement following the initial three months of the Term. The Agreement remains subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Walter Storm, President & CEO of Tudor Gold, commented, "We are pleased to retain CHF, as a firm with extensive knowledge of the mining industry and experience with Canadian capital markets. We look forward to working with CHF in the further development of our investor relations activities."

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a significant explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area which hosts multiple past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in the Mackie, Eskay North, Orion, Fairweather, Delta and the High North properties, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

Walter Storm, President and CEO

For further information, please visit the company's website at www.tudor-gold.com.

