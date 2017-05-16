ATLANTA, 2017-05-16 15:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global leader in storage, protection, transformation, and delivery of visual assets, today announced it has been invited to present at the Needham & Company Emerging Technology Conference on Wednesday, May 17 at 3:40 p.m. ET. The conference is being held at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City.



A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of the Concurrent presentation may be accessed via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.concurrent.com/about/investors/.



