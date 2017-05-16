Report by GTM Research and Solichamba finds 11 investors that each own more than 1 GW of PV assets, with eight of those 11 hailing from the U.S.

The global PV investor landscape is, like much of the solar industry, dominated by China, but a recent report looking at leading solar investors outside of China has found that it is U.S. firms that lead the best-of-the-rest field.

The GTM Research report, conducted in collaboration with Solichamba, has found that eight out of the top 11 investors in solar PV assets are American, and so too are 17 of the top 25.

Titled the Solar PV Asset Management 2017-2022 report, the analysis looked at 198 global investors and found that those top 11 each have more than 1 GW of solar capacity on their books, managing an aggregated total of 15.8 GW of operational ...

