After conducting a review of the results of Germany's six auctions for large-scale PV, which have led to a very good price/performance ratio for solar power, the German solar association said there is no more reason to set growth limits for the development of PV.

About 96% of the projects selected in Germany's first solar auction held in 2015 have reached completion, according to the country's grid regulator Bundesnetzagentur.

The German solar association Bundesverband Solarwirtschaft (BSW-Solar) estimates that the results of the first six auctions for large-scale ...

