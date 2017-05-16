Independent consulting TEI study highlights an ROI of 260% by deploying Smart Communications solutions.

Smart Communications™, the leading provider of cloud-enabled customer and business communications management solutions, today announced the findings of The Total Economic Impact™ of the Smart Communications Solution, an April 2017 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Smart Communications.

The Total Economic Impact™ of the Smart Communications Solutionexamines the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying Smart Communications solutions. Forrester interviewed a customer organization in the retail banking sector with experience using the Smart Communications solution.

According to the study, the customer organization received a total benefit of $16.7M and an ROI of 260% over a 3-year period while improving customer satisfaction, retention and brand recognition and reducing exposure to compliance failures.

"Everything we've seen so far convinces me that Smart Communications will be able to scale. As we continue to grow, we've been able to add functionality and infrastructure, and it's scaled seamlessly for us." said the vice-president of service applications of the customer organization in the Forrester TEI study.

"The results of this study reinforce the impact we see across our customer portfolio," stated George Wright, CEO at Smart Communications. "Smart Communications helps enterprises scale conversations while reducing costs across-the-board and optimizing compliance. We believe that Forrester has completed an authoritative and detailed economic review of exactly where enterprises may benefit from Smart Communications, which should serve as an invaluable guide for other enterprises struggling with customer communications in an increasingly complex environment."

To learn more and to receive a complimentary copy of the study, join the webinar on "The Total Economic Impact™ of the Smart Communications Solution", taking place on June 6th, 2017 at 11:00am EST/4:00pm GMT. Register for the webinar here.

