UK-Based Tower Company to Improve Efficiency for Its 25,000 Sites

Accruent, the world's leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to shape, drive, manage and control their physical assets, announced today that Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited (CTIL) has selected Siterra, Accruent's solution to manage the assets, projects and leases for its 20,000+ sites.

CTIL provides infrastructure solutions that deliver and strengthen the network quality for the largest telecommunications operators in the United Kingdom (UK). CTIL is responsible for acquiring, maintaining and managing assets and sites for Vodafone, Telefónica, and other co-located sharers across its estate in the UK. Providing infrastructure, such as enclosures, steelwork and masts, CTIL enables telecommunications operators to deploy their networks in the UK.

"We are focused on delivering operational excellence through best practices, processes, and technology to enhance the value of the estate," said Malcolm Collins, Managing Director, CTIL. "Whether it's traditional towers, buildings or small cells, Accruent's solution Siterra gives us the foundation needed to manage and control access to our sites, including authorization and delineation between company portfolios."

In its selection process, CTIL valued Accruent's experience in the marketplace, especially with large tower companies. Accruent's Siterra solution has solved the technical challenge of sharing and restricting information to meet customer needs, ensuring project efficiency, site security, and data protection. With Siterra, CTIL can help telecommunications companies in the UK deploy larger networks to handle the rising demand for mobile services.

"Accruent's solution supports a level of complexity and scalability to align with the demands of tower companies like CTIL that are ready to take their businesses forward," said John Borgerding, CEO of Accruent. "For Accruent, expansion of customer relationships in the EMEA market is a demonstration of our continued international focus and growth."

About Accruent

Accruent provides software and services that enable organizations to shape, drive, manage and control their physical assets. Accruent's solutions are at work in more than 5,800 leading organizations worldwide, including 40 of the top 100 retailers, 25 percent of the Fortune 500, 40 percent of leading universities, all 4 of the top U.S. wireless carriers, 55 percent of U.S. hospitals as well as leading service providers managing more than 15 billion square feet of property. Founded in 1995, Accruent is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with locations across the U.S. and in Canada, China, India, Israel, Germany and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.accruent.com.

About Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited

Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited (CTIL) was founded in 2012 as a joint venture between Vodafone and Telefónica to manage the network sites for both companies including the consolidation of sites to create a single grid. We generate efficiencies in cell site deployment and the operation of the network infrastructure. Our in-depth industry experience means that we are able to acquire the right sites, at the right costs, in the right locations. Our aim is to be a trusted partner, bringing insight and expertise to all aspects of infrastructure acquisition, design, build, maintenance and property management ensuring the availability of mobile communication everywhere in the UK. http://www.ctil.co.uk/

