The Object Management Group (OMG), an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium, today announced the agenda for its Special Events program to be held 5-9 June 2017 at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Brussels, Belgium. Registration is now open to the public. The Brussels Special Events program is sponsored by Aras Corp., Orbus Software, RTI and Sparx Systems.

Attendees will hear from industry experts, network with their peers and be among the first to know what technologies will be cutting-edge tomorrow. The Brussels programs includes ten Special Events eight of which are complimentary:

Architecture Driven Modernization Best Practices Seminar (complimentary)

BPMN in Action Meet and Greet (complimentary)

Cyber Resilience Summit: Measuring and Managing Software Risk, Security and Technical Debt (complimentary)

Data Residency: Status, Challenges Standards Tutorial (complimentary)

European Business Architecture Innovation Summit and Reference Model Workshop

Getting Started with DDS: The IIoT Connectivity Standard Tutorial (complimentary)

Internet of Things and Model-Based Engineering in Manufacturing

Intro. to OMG's Modeling Middleware Specifications Tutorial (complimentary)

Unified Architecture Framework (UAF ), UPDM™, MBSE Summit (complimentary)

(UAF ), UPDM™, MBSE Summit (complimentary) Unified Architecture Framework (UAF) MBSE Tutorials (complimentary)

These one- and two-day events are part of the OMG Technical Meeting, 5-9 June 2017 in Brussels, Belgium. For the latest Brussels Special Events news, updates and information, follow the program on Twitter at @OMGBrussels.

