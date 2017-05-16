Ixia, a leading provider of network testing, visibility, and security solutions, today announced the recipients of the company's 2016 EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) Partner of the Year Awards. Selected from Ixia partners throughout EMEA, these organizations were chosen based on year-over-year growth, solid success within a specific market, and maintaining a committed, innovative approach to supporting their customers.

Ixia's award-winning partners were invited and recognized at the company's European Partner Summit held in Rome, Italy.

"What a privilege it is to work with so many professional, committed organizations, and we applaud each and every one of them for achieving amazing momentum in 2016," says Lori Cornmesser, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Ixia. "With 100 percent of Ixia's enterprise sales going through partners in 2017, these organizations are more valued than ever before, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with them in the future."

Ixia recognized the following organizations for building strong professional relationships with their customers and other Ixia partners:

2016 EMEA AWARD RECIPIENTS

EMEA Partner of the Year : J3TEL sells the full Ixia solution portfolio and has notable successes with sales of both visibility and test solutions

: sells the full Ixia solution portfolio and has notable successes with sales of both visibility and test solutions Distribution Partner of the Year: Exclusive Networks maintains an extensive presence across EMEA and achieved a second consecutive year of growth with Ixia solutions

maintains an extensive presence across EMEA and achieved a second consecutive year of growth with Ixia solutions Test Partner of the Year : DELO , has been a valued partner in Italy for more than a decade selling to market-leading Network Equipment Manufacturers (NEMs) and service providers

: , has been a valued partner in Italy for more than a decade selling to market-leading Network Equipment Manufacturers (NEMs) and service providers Security Partner of the Year : Phoenix Datacom achieved great success in winning test business across the service provider, government, and enterprise markets while creating new opportunities for sales of Ixia security solutions

: achieved great success in winning test business across the service provider, government, and enterprise markets while creating new opportunities for sales of Ixia security solutions Visibility Partner of the Year : ITSC is poised to become one of the fastest-growing Ixia visibility partners across the Middle East

: is poised to become one of the fastest-growing Ixia visibility partners across the Middle East System Integrator Partner of the Year : Dimension Data has consistently been recognized by Ixia as its leading global solution provider partner in all regions

: has consistently been recognized by Ixia as its leading global solution provider partner in all regions Growth Partner of the Year : Demsistem developed a compelling strategy for dominating the finance market in Turkey that resulted in a significant number of sales to new customers

: developed a compelling strategy for dominating the finance market in Turkey that resulted in a significant number of sales to new customers Technology Partner of the Year : Dynatrace launched a variety of co-marketing efforts with Ixia, including a webinar series and joint marketing initiatives that contributed to several new strategic opportunities

: launched a variety of co-marketing efforts with Ixia, including a webinar series and joint marketing initiatives that contributed to several new strategic opportunities Strategic Win of the Year : Netdescribe engaged with Ixia in 2016 and quickly won a major deal for a network visibility project with a prominent German bank

: engaged with Ixia in 2016 and quickly won a major deal for a network visibility project with a prominent German bank Service Partner of the Year : Emitec , a Certified Elite Partner for more than 10 years, went beyond selling Ixia products to providing high-quality first- and second-level support, resulting in improved customer satisfaction

: , a Certified Elite Partner for more than 10 years, went beyond selling Ixia products to providing high-quality first- and second-level support, resulting in improved customer satisfaction Strategic Win of the Year : Ayscom spearheaded a strategic win with extended geographical implications in EMEA as well as Latin America

: spearheaded a strategic win with extended geographical implications in EMEA as well as Latin America Most Valuable Player Award: Network Performance Channel GmbH was instrumental in driving multiple key wins by helping resellers improve network performance, efficiency, and availability for their customers

About Ixia

Ixia, recently acquired by Keysight Technologies, provides testing, visibility, and security solutions, strengthening applications across networks and cloud environments for enterprises, service providers, and network equipment manufacturers. Ixia offers companies trusted environments in which to develop, deploy, and operate. Customers worldwide rely on Ixia to verify their designs, optimize their performance, and ensure protection of their networks and cloud environments to make their applications stronger. Learn more at www.ixiacom.com.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a leading technology company that helps its engineering, enterprise and service provider customers optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost. Keysight's solutions go where the electronic signal goes, from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $2.9B in fiscal year 2016. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

