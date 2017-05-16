NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/16/17 -- Archive360™, the world's leading provider of data migration and data management solutions for the Microsoft Cloud, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Marian Breeze, Archive360's Director of Business Development, Americas, to its 2017 list of Up & Comers, a subset of its prestigious annual Women of the Channel list. This list identifies rising stars whose initiative and creative thinking have positioned their companies for success and are helping to shape the future of the IT channel.

CRN's editorial team compiles the Women of the Channel list based on candidates' professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise and ongoing dedication to the channel. From this list, a handful of promising new channel leaders are selected for the Up & Comers list. This talented group of women is recognized for a range of skills and accomplishments, including the development and streamlining of channel partner programs and strategies, as well as excellence in partner engagement and marketing.

Marian Breeze was recognized for her dedication to and success in identifying strategic partners that align with Archive360's proactive approach to doing businesss, building and maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with those partners, and continuously finding opportunities to learn more about what partners and end-customers need today and into the future.

"For Archive360, our number one goal is meeting and then exceeding customer needs and expectations. Of course, our strategic channel partners are key to this strategy -- and we treat them accordingly," said Breeze. "As our customers are exploring email archive options and migration scenarios, they typically have four specific concerns: security, data fidelity, legal compliance and user/management experience. Archive360, together with our partners, deliver industry-leading expertise and solutions in each of these areas." She continued, "I look forward to continuing to share and leverage our unique proficiencies, as well as to remaining close to our end customers to identify and stay-ahead of future requriements."

Breeze concluded, "I am indeed honored to have been included amongst a virtual who's-who of the channel industry on this year's CRN Women of the Channel, Up & Comers list."

"These extraordinary executives support every aspect of the channel ecosystem, from technical innovation to marketing to business development, working tirelessly to keep the channel moving into the future," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They are creating and elevating channel partner programs, developing fresh go-to-market strategies, strengthening the channel's network of partnerships and building creative new IT solutions, among many other contributions. We congratulate Marian Breeze, together with all the 2017 Women of the Channel on these stellar accomplishments and look forward to their future successes."

The 2017 Women of the Channel and Up & Comers lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/wotc.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About Archive360

Archive360 is the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud. Since 2012, Archive360 has securely migrated tens of petabytes into the Microsoft Cloud with record-breaking speed, verifiable data fidelity and legally defensible chain of custody. Archive360's Archive2Azure solution is the industry's first compliance and unstructured data storage and management solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. To learn more, please visit: www.archive360.com.

Copyright ©2017. Archive360 is a registered trademark and Archive2Anywhere, Archive2Azure and FastCollect are trademarks of Archive360. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved. All other brands and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

