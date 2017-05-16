Cynthia Wong Director of Member Relations & Marketing Email: cynthia@casbaa.com

HONG KONG, May 16, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - At a time of unprecedented technological and business change for the Asia Pacific satellite sector, the CASBAA Satellite Industry Forum 2017 (May 22nd at the Four Seasons, Singapore) is set to tackle the most critical issues experienced by the industry after more than two decades of continuous growth.During the packed agenda for the Forum 2017, the Keynotes, Panels, Short Presentations, Interviews and Networking Breaks will focus on the promise of tomorrow as well as the challenges of today.Re-usable Launchers are impacting business plans at every level, Massive LEO Constellations are now set for take-off, Space Junk Galore is making headlines, and emerging technologies such as IOT and Flat Panel Antennas are promising to change the game yet again. All this is taking place at a time while revenue growth remains marginal, and when operators in space markets around the world urgently need to capitalize on premium plans.How can Asian satellite operators retain their Video Spectrum and serve smaller customers with economic efficiency?Other topics to be debated include:- Keynote: "Re-entering Asia" with Andrew Jordan, CEO, AsiaSatAfter more than 15 years anchored in Europe and Australia, AsiaSat CEO Andrew Jordan has returned to the region with fresh perspectives and a clear-sighted view of "The Asian Opportunity".- Managing Change in Times of Tech Turmoil. The CEO Panel- "What can they be Thinking? Let's hear it from the Customers"Competition is all fine and good, but when it leaves the customer feeling bruised, what should the industry be doing?- The C-suite fortune huntersIn the air and on the ground, the global satellite industry is entering the future at warp speed. But do the Next Gen Operators have all the answers?- With India in View: Forever complex; forever dynamicEven as India makes great stridsdes in the launch sector (104 smallsats orbited in a single cluster this March), the dynamic domestic communications market remains subject to complex rules and interventions.- In-flight connectivity is evolving as a key revenue stream -- just as the future of the Mobility Market remains unpredictable."More than 100 companies have registered for the CASBAA Forum 2017 with half the audience coming from Asia and much of the balance from the US and Europe," said Christopher Slaughter, CEO, CASBAA. "With so much change in the air the issues are more critical than ever. The 'Need to Know' is paramount."The CASBAA Satellite Industry Forum 2017 also recognizes the generous support of the sponsors for this year's event:ABS, APSTAR, Arianespace, AsiaSat, Boeing Satellite Systems, COMSYS, Effective Space, Eutelsat, Gogo, International Launch Services (ILS), Marsh, MEASAT, Newtec, NorthTelecom, SES, SKY Perfect JSAT, SpaceX and SSL.Click here (http://bit.ly/2qrwzcZ) for the detailed programme and list of speakers.